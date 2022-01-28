JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “SEK 210” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 210 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

