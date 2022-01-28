JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Acquires £10,680 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,409.07).

Shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 351 ($4.74). 92,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 387 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 406.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 318 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 478.38 ($6.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

