JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Acquires £10,680 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,409.07).
Shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 351 ($4.74). 92,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 387 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 406.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 318 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 478.38 ($6.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
