JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
JSR stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JSR has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.
About JSR
