JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JSR stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JSR has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

About JSR

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

