JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Trading Down 6.5%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 5,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,335% from the average daily volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

About JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

