Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,901,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 183,167 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 81.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 972,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 437,997 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 442,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,178 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 84.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 166,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 76,227 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

