Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

JNPR opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

