Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Trading Up 3.7%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 143,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 145,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.