K21 (K21) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $244,629.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002979 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $244,629.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004421 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

