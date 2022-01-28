Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAJMY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Kajima has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Kajima

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

