Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Shares Down 17.8%

Shares of Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) traded down 17.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 71 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

About Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

