Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 40,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.54 million during the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

