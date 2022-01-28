KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,723,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.15% of KAR Auction Services worth $241,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

