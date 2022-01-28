Karbo (KRB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $1.00 million and $562.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00399827 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,335,915 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.