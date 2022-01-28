Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 5% Higher

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.21. 27,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,228,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

