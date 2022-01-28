Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS)’s share price dropped 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 25,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Kaya Company Profile (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

