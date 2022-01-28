Kcash (KCASH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,052.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $947,922.56 and approximately $77,052.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

