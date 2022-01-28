Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.39

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 22197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.