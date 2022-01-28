Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.44 ($57.32).

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.81 ($0.91) during trading on Friday, reaching €40.57 ($46.10). The company had a trading volume of 5,867,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.88 and its 200 day moving average is €39.22. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

