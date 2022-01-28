Kevin M. Canty Sells 10,000 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $38.15. 187,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,867. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.