KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

NYSE:MCD opened at $248.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.07. The stock has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

