KeyCorp Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,649 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

