KeyCorp Cuts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $41.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.39 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

