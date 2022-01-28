KeyCorp Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $420.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $455.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

URI opened at $319.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $238.55 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.38 and its 200-day moving average is $344.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

