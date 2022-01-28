Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 2.9%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 234 ($3.16). 170,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 272,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £144.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

