Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,300 at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,420 ($46.14) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.14).

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,441.15 ($32.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,703.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,840.97. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($33,594.17). Also, insider Neil Thompson bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($37.83) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($94,425.04). Insiders acquired a total of 3,871 shares of company stock worth $10,482,909 in the last 90 days.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

