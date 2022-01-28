KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Up 0.9%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. 237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

