KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Up 1.5%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

