KickToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $343,179.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,710,162 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

