Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/25/2022 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/12/2022 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

11/30/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,934. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $854.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners LP alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.