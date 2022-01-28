Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 155.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kinder Morgan worth $91,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.