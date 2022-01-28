King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $996.94 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91,992 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $996,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $58,198,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

