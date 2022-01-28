Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 206,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,155,892 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

