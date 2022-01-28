Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €100.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €100.00 ($113.64) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.92 ($116.96).

Shares of KGX opened at €80.50 ($91.48) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($92.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.00.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

