Kira Network Market Capitalization Tops $3.52 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $582,668.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

