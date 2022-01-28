Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Kirby stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.42. 27,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirby stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 786.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Kirby worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.