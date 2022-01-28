KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of KIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 36,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,207. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.