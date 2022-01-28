KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $361.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.29. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.71.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

