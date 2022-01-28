KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in KLA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in KLA by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.71.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $361.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

