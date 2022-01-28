KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $431.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.29. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

