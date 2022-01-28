KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.05.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $11.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.