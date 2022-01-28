KLA’s (KLAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.81. 49,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $411.39 and a 200 day moving average of $369.29. KLA has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.