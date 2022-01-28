KLA’s (KLAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.
KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.
KLA stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.81. 49,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $411.39 and a 200 day moving average of $369.29. KLA has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
