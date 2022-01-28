Klaytn (KLAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55.00 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.13 billion and approximately $55.00 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,572,742 coins and its circulating supply is 2,627,939,873 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

