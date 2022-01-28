Klever Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $785,108.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $82.14 million and approximately $785,108.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.53 or 0.06692913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.80 or 1.00093900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

