Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Cap of $8,739.82

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,739.82 and approximately $49.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.