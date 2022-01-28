Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

