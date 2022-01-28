Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.32.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

