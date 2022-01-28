Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 454.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.