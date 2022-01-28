Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading Up 4.4%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 10,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 21,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price (up from C$2.45) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

