KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. KOSÉ has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.
About KOSÉ
