KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Down 1.6%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 1,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBUY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 454,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after buying an additional 413,230 shares during the period.

